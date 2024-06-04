Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Spain coach Fernando Hierro at the World Cup Spain vs Russia game in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia on July 1, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
Spain coach Fernando Hierro at the World Cup Spain vs Russia game in Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia on July 1, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)

Former Real Madrid star Fernando Hierro joins Al Nassr as sporting director

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Fernando Hierro will be Al Nassr’s new sporting director, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday.

“Hierro has extensive sports experience,” Al Nassr said in a statement announcing his appointment.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.

Hierro, who worked as sporting director at Malaga, Mexican side Guadalajara and for the Spanish national team, said he was excited to be part of the club’s project.

Al Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo last year, ended the Saudi Pro League season in second place, 14 points adrift of champions Al Hilal.

Read more:

Ronaldo says record-breaking Al Nassr season ‘one of the best’ of his career

Saudi Pro League: End of season awards 2023-24

Ronaldo in tears after Al Nassr loses Saudi King’s Cup final to Al Hilal on penalties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size