Meet Fatima Ezzahra, Morocco’s marathon runner aiming for gold

5 min read

For Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi, bursting into the professional marathon-running scene didn’t happen in an instant. It’s the result of a longer, studied approach that saw her chart a course to the top.

Before switching to marathon in 2019, Ezzahra had spent a substantial amount of time finding her feet as a runner. She had competed in 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m, 10,000m, and half marathon with little major success.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

However, last year, aged 31, Ezzahra won a marathon bronze at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest to earn a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It was a watershed moment for Ezzahra, who became the first Moroccan woman to win a medal in marathon at the World Championships. It was a performance that led one beIN Sports commentator to emotionally declare in Arabic: “You’ve made us proud, you’ve made us proud – the gates of history are wide open for you.”

Ezzahra believes that a renewed personal focus over the past 18 months was responsible for powering her to the third-place finish that booked her a debut spot at the Olympics next month.

“It was my coach’s idea to switch [to marathon] and I started working hard to improve my level and become more competitive,” Ezzahra told Al Arabiya English. “The feeling of winning mine and Morocco’s first World Championship medal in [women’s] marathon was indescribable. I am very proud,” she told Al Arabiya English.

Impressive homegrown example

“Now, with the Olympics approaching, I feel joy, happiness, and fear because this is a big moment – the first Olympics of my sporting career,” she added.

Although Ezzahra is treading new ground as a Moroccan woman succeeding in marathon, she does have an impressive homegrown example to follow in the sport. Compatriot Jaouad Gharib is a two-time world champion and 2008 Olympic silver medallist, and someone who Ezzahra has long looked up to.

“All champion athletes are my role models, but especially Jaouad as he is a marathon specialist,” Ezzahra explained. “I remember watching his races when he won the World Championship twice. We are fortunate that Morocco is a source of many sporting heroes.”

Ezzahra is aiming to emulate Gharib’s success in breaking up East Africa’s dominance in marathon, particularly at the Olympics.

Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya), Jemima Sumgong (Kenya), and Tiki Gelana (Ethiopia) are the previous three women’s Olympic winners, while in the men’s event, Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya – twice), Stephen Kiprotich (Uganda) and Samuel Wanjiru (Kenya) have been the past four gold medallists.

Ezzahra, who claimed her maiden victory on home soil at the Rabat Marathon last April, was pipped to the podium at the World Championships by Ethiopian pair Amane Beriso Shankule and Gotytom Gebreslase.

‘Concentrate on the objective’

The 31-year-old knows she will need to dig deep to win a medal in Paris, but recalls the achievements of another Moroccan as further inspiration: two-time Olympic champion Hicham El Guerrouj won gold in the 1,500m at the Athens 2004 Games and in the 5,000m four years later in Beijing.

“At mid-race, no matter the competitors, the important thing is to concentrate on the objective, which is victory,” Ezzahra said. “Hicham El Guerrouj gave us a great example of this with his patience, perseverance and diligence. I try to follow this.”

Ezzahra’s build-up to the Paris Olympics began superbly this January as she set a new personal best of 2:24:12 at the Xiamen Marathon in China, finishing second behind Ethiopian Bekelech Gudeta.

Though things didn’t go well at the Boston Marathon this April, the Moroccan runner still finished a respectable eighth in her first appearance at the iconic American race. The intensity of marathon running means that competition tends to be more infrequent. Therefore, every event is key as Ezzahra prepares for Paris.

The mental side of marathon is what separates medalists from the also-rans at the highest level and Ezzahra, who first started competing in athletics while she was in school, aged eight, insists she will be ready to challenge for top honors when she stands at the start-line of the 2024 Olympics.

“I am busy preparing,” she said. “Every race helps you grow and behind running any marathon there is a feeling of happiness and pride,” she said.

“It is definitely one of the most difficult sports in athletics because it requires such great levels of psychological and physical preparation. But that brings a great deal of satisfaction when you perform well. That is how I hope to feel in Paris.”

Read more:

Mbappé not in France squad for Paris Olympics

French security authorities foil plan to attack football events during Paris Olympics

Saudi Arabia looks to show jumping for medal success in Paris Olympic Games