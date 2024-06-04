UAE cyclist Safiya al-Sayegh on the difficult road to Paris Olympics

7 min read

Emirati cyclist Safiya al-Sayegh has had one roller-coaster of a ride – metamorphosing from an enthusiastic amateur to a professional athlete, who is now eyeing a slice of history at the Paris Olympics that begin on July 26.

As a multiple UAE national road cycling champion, al-Sayegh is very familiar with the feeling of accomplishment when crossing the finish line at the end of a difficult race. This summer, the sense of achievement will be ever deeper when the 22-year-old becomes the first female Emirati cyclist to compete in the Olympics.

Her qualification for Paris was secured at the end of an impressive 2023 season, in which she made her World Tour debut with professional Team UAE ADQ, represented UAE at the World Championships, and competed at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, finishing ninth and 11th in the time trial and road race, respectively.

Due to international cycling’s rankings system, al-Sayegh was not actually in the saddle when her spot at the Olympics was confirmed last November. The Dubai-based cyclist had to wait to see if other results went her way and distinctly remembers the moment she discovered she had made history.

“We were waiting for the end of the classification period and just hoping we’d have the points we needed,” al-Sayegh told Al Arabiya English. “When my father called me to tell me the news, I was in the car with my mom. It was such a rush of emotions. I was in tears and it was just so nice to feel that all that work and preparation had paid off.”

She further said: “I am trying to pave the way that no other woman ever did in my country, which is a privilege and a big responsibility, too. I’d like to set the standard high and do my best for whoever wants to follow.”

Al-Sayegh’s father having delivered the message of Olympic qualification was fitting, given that it was on bike rides with him that the young Emirati first fell in love with cycling.

‘Release some stress’

“I started going on bike rides with him because we thought it would be a nice activity for me to do in the evenings after school, and for him after his work, to release some stress, and that would help us bond,” al-Sayegh said.

“It was from there that I heard of some amateur races and that the national team was recruiting girls whom they wanted to develop. That was my pathway. My dad has always been there, pushing us to do our best in sports we liked – he is quite competitive and I feel like I take that from him.”

Beyond her father, al-Sayegh highlighted the UAE’s first-ever professional cyclist Yousif Mirza as a major influence on her. Mirza made history when he competed for the UAE at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and he raced professionally for UAE Team Emirates before retiring last year.

“He made me aspire to reach the Olympics,” al-Sayegh explained. “He was the first with many things that he achieved and seeing him compete in the Olympics was a big deal for me.”

The respect is certainly mutual, with Mirza – now head coach of the UAE national team – recently lauding al-Sayegh for being a “trailblazing Emirati female cyclist” who has “set a precedent for others to follow.”

Al-Sayegh is currently on a three-week training camp in Italy and she will then compete in the Asian Road Championship in Kazakhstan on June 9, before ramping up her Olympic preparations. This will include some time riding in France with Team UAE ADQ.

Developing mental strength

“We’re trying to make the best out of training, to have enough races before Paris, and explore my all-round performance to try to optimize everything,” she said. “Then there is even more work off the bike as well, in the gym with the strength work and the nutrition and even the psychology.”

Cycling is known to be one of the most arduous individual sports in terms of the sheer physical toll it takes due to training and racing, but for al-Sayegh, developing mental strength is just as important at the elite level of the sport.

“I’d say on the mental side, I am quite a strong individual and I think that’s been the key to getting me where I am today,” al-Sayegh explained, adding: “To become a cyclist from my region I’ve had to push that much harder and sometimes it seemed it would be impossible to cross that barrier because of just how hard the sport is.”

“The question is whether you are willing to actually go to that limit and over that limit to arrive at your goal. I’ve been working on that side of things more closely for the past year because cycling is so grueling,” she further said.

“Your mind is always telling you that it’s too hard or that it’s time to stop and you aren’t going to be able to get to the top of the mountain or to the end. You have to learn to actually shut your mind up. This has been a big part of my journey over the past year,” she added.

It is a journey that inspired al-Sayegh to focus on mental resilience for her final-year university project. Between the Olympics and graduating with a degree in graphic design from American University Dubai, in 2024, is certainly a big year for the 22-year-old.

“I created a ‘toughness kit’ for my senior project, with a journal and some accessories to keep reminding me that I’m going to have to keep fighting that voice that makes you doubt yourself,” al-Sayegh reflected. “I know this will help me push my limits.”

“It is a lot of pressure, being the first female cyclist from the UAE, but it is also a privilege. Qualifying for the Olympics still feels a bit surreal – it’s been a crazy, roller-coaster of emotions. But it is feeling more and more real and the hard work is going in to make sure I can reach the best level possible in Paris.”

