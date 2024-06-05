PFL returns to Riyadh for second MENA league matchups

3 min read

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing sports league in the world, has announced the matchups for the second fight card of PFL MENA’s debut season set to take place in Riyadh.

The PFL MENA 2 will be held on July 12 at The Green Halls in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The event will feature fighters in the Welterweight and Lightweight divisions competing in the patented PFL Playoff win and advance format.

In the Welterweight main event, PFL veteran and multiple-time champion Jarrah “The Jordanian Lion” al-Silawi (19-6-0) of Jordan meets Iraq’s Bashar Thaer (7-2-0).



In the Lightweight Division, Josh Togo (13-5-0) of Lebanon takes on Iran’s Mohsen Mohammadseifi (4-2-0).

Saudi Arabia’s own Hattan al-Saif, fresh from her spectacular mixed martial arts (MMA) debut last month, will also make her return to the PFL SmartCage in a Women’s Atomweight amateur showcase bout.



PFL MENA 2 in Riyadh will be the second installment of the four-event sport-season format featuring the region’s top fighters – all part of a groundbreaking initiative with SURJ Sports Investments (SURJ).



The rest of the inaugural season will take place across key markets in the Middle East.



PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year.



The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30 percent of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC.

PFL said it has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the “Champions League of MMA” with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development.



PFL MENA 2 will air live in prime time on MBC Action; the free to air broadcasts will be accessible to fans across the region. In addition to PFL MENA, MBC Action will air the PFL Global Season, PFL Europe, the Bellator Champions Series and PFL’s Pay-Per-View Superfight Division events.



In a statement, Peter Murray, the CEO of PFL, said: “The Professional Fighters League is excited to return to Riyadh for PFL MENA 2. The PFL along with our great partners, SURJ Sports could not be happier to see a shared vision become a reality. PFL MENA has put a global spotlight on great fighters across the region and provided passionate MMA fans with a premium live experience.”



The complete PFL MENA 2 fight card is:



Welterweight Bout:

Jarrah Al-Silawi (19-6-0) vs. Bashar Thaer (7-2-0)



Welterweight Bout:

Badreddine Diani (7-3-0) vs. Amir Fazli (6-1-0)



Welterweight Bout:

Mohammad Alaqraa (5-0-0) vs. Youcef Ouabbas (3-0-0)



Middleweight Showcase Bout:

Mostafa Rashed Neda (8-3-0) vs. TBD



Lightweight Bout:

Josh Togo (13-5-0) vs. Mohsen Mohammadseifi (4-2-0)



Lightweight Bout:

Ahmed Amir (12-4-1) vs. Souhil Tahiri (6-4-1)



Welterweight Bout:

Omar El Dafrawy (10-6-0) vs. Anthony Zeidan (5-1-0)



Women’s Atomweight Amateur Showcase Bout:

Hattan Alsaif (1-0) vs. Eman Baraka (1-0)



Lightweight Bout:

Abdullah Saleem (5-0-0) vs. Omar Reguigui (4-0-0)



Lightweight Bout:

Abbas Khan (6-2-0) vs. Georges Eid (8-4-0)



Flyweight Showcase Bout:

Hadi Al Hussaini (5-0-1) vs. Ziad Ayman Kareem (3-1-0)

Read more:

MMA fighter Islam Reda wants to represent ‘underdogs’ of Arab world at PFL MENA

‘I found my passion in MMA’, says Egyptian fighter Ahmed Tarek ahead of PFL debut

Fastest growing MMA company PFL signs Emirati fighters for MENA league