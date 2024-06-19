Theme
A Paris Saint-Germain player (R) vies with a Real Madrid's during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid on March 6, 2018, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (AFP)
Staging an upcoming UEFA soccer match between Belgium and Israel in Brussels would be impossible due to insecurity and likely protests, the municipal government of the Belgian capital said. (File photo: AFP)

Brussels city says hosting Belgium-Israel soccer match impossible due to insecurity

Staging an upcoming UEFA soccer match between Belgium and Israel in Brussels would be impossible due to insecurity and likely protests, the municipal government of the Belgian capital said on Wednesday.

“The city of Brussels considers it impossible to organize a Belgium-Israel match in the King Baudouin Stadium,” it said in a statement.

“After a careful and in-depth analysis, we must conclude today that the announcement of such a match in our capital in these particularly troubled times will undoubtedly lead to large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, jeopardizing the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and our police forces.”

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The UEFA Nations League match is scheduled for September 6th 2024.

Israel’s war in Gaza has sparked global demonstrations, including in Belgium where pro-Palestinian activists have organized protests and sit-ins at universities, leading to some Belgian universities partly or wholly severing ties with Israeli institutions.

