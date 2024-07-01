Chinese junior badminton player Zhang dies during event in Indonesia

1 min read

Badminton Asia expressed condolences on Monday following the death of 17-year-old Chinese player Zhang Zhijie, who passed away after collapsing on court during the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.



Indonesia’s Badminton Association (PBSI) and Badminton Asia said in a joint statement that Zhang collapsed during a match against Japan. The tournament’s medical team arrived on the scene before an ambulance took him to a hospital, where Zhang died at 11:20 pm, they added.

“Badminton Asia, PBSI and the organizing committee are immensely saddened and expressed their deepest condolences to Zhang’s parents, family and Chinese Badminton Association,” they said.



Indonesia’s National Olympic Committee also offered their deepest condolences on Zhang’s death.



China’s badminton association told state-backed China Newsweek on Monday that they were in communication with the Indonesian side about concerns over whether Zhang had received timely medical attention.

