Messi back at training ahead of Argentina’s Copa America quarter-final

1 min read

Argentina’s Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as the team prepared to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week.



Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side’s 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.



The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Argentina face Ecuador on Thursday.

Read more:

Inter Miami will be my last club, says footballer Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoids being hit by a fan at Euros