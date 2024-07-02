Theme
Argentina training - Kennesaw University State Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, United States - June 19, 2024 . (Reuters)
Argentina training - Kennesaw University State Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, United States - June 19, 2024 . (Reuters)

Messi back at training ahead of Argentina’s Copa America quarter-final

Reuters
1 min read

Argentina’s Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday as the team prepared to face Ecuador in the Copa America quarter-finals in Houston this week.

Messi had not trained since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during his side’s 1-0 win against Chile on June 25. He sat out Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Peru on Saturday.

The Argentine football federation said the 37-year-old did some kinesiology work before training and was with the rest of the group afterwards.

Argentina face Ecuador on Thursday.

