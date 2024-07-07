UEFA ban on Turkey’s Demiral ‘political,’ Erdogan says

1 min read

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said UEFA’s two-game ban on Turkey defender Merih Demiral for making an ultra-nationalist salute was “political” and overshadowed the championship.



The Turkish leader canceled his visit to Azerbaijan and traveled to Berlin on Saturday to watch the quarter-final at the Olympiastadion in the German capital, which tens of thousands of Turks attended.



The Netherlands came from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 to reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals.



Demiral, who scored twice against Austria, could not play Saturday after UEFA suspended him for two matches after making a controversial salute during celebrations, associated with Turkish right-wing extremist group Grey Wolves.



“To put it bluntly, UEFA’s two-match ban for Merih has cast a serious shadow over the championship,” Erdogan was quoted as telling journalists on a plane from Berlin, the official Anadolu news agency reported.



“This cannot be explained, it is a purely political decision,” he added.



Erdogan however said the decision did not affect the team’s motivation.



“Despite all the negatives... we watched a thrilling game,” Erdogan said.



Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said Friday that Demiral’s ban was “unfair.”



