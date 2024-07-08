Saudi pole vaulter Hussain al-Hizam sets sights on on new heights at Olympics

6 min read

Hussain al-Hizam clearly remembers the moment he realized that he wanted to be an Olympian. The young Saudi was watching the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro on television as Brazilian Thiago Braz sailed over a 6.03-meter bar to claim the pole vault gold and set a new Olympic record in front of a jubilant home crowd.



Al-Hizam was 18 at the time and had made the difficult decision one year earlier to leave his home in Saudi Arabia and move to the United States. The move was a sacrifice to help the teenage pole vaulter hone his craft within the US’ famed college athletics infrastructure.



Seeing Braz soar toward gold cemented al-Hizam’s belief that a career in track and field, and with it a shot at Olympic glory, was the defining career goal.





“The Olympics is the pinnacle of every athlete’s career – particularly when it comes to athletics,” al-Hizam told Al Arabiya English. “That’s where dreams come true; that’s where the elite compete. When I saw Thiago win in 2016, that’s when I told myself, ‘I need to be there.’ I felt inspired.”



Braz, who also won bronze at Tokyo 2020, will not be at the 2024 Olympics, having been suspended for 16 months by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for committing a doping offense that he is appealing in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



Al-Hizam, though, will be competing in Paris.



The 26-year-old qualified for a spot at his maiden Olympics courtesy of his world ranking, meaning that he will be among the world’s top 32 pole vaulters vying for gold in France.



It will be the biggest competition of his life, eclipsing appearances at the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships, where he finished 14th and 26th, respectively.



“[Making the World Championships] just enforces that you’re doing the right things, but I wanted to do better at these two majors,” reflects al-Hizam, whose father Asim was a competitive decathlete who encouraged him to take up athletics.



‘Want to be among the best of the best’

“Being a part of that group is special, but when you’re in the moment, you don’t think about it as you just want more. I want to be among the best of the best; as an athlete, you’re always hungry for more.”



That hunger has helped al-Hizam tide over many difficult moments. He has suffered two serious injuries, fracturing his back at age 16 at the Asian Junior Championships in Taiwan and then breaking his ankle during training in 2019.



The latter was particularly tough, given he was in peak physical shape, coming off a season in which he had won gold and set a new personal best at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Texas, representing University of Kansas.



“Pole vault is quite dangerous when things don’t go right; there is only a small margin of error and if things go south, they do go south,” he says.



Significant milestones

It took al-Hizam nine months to recover and he admits that even now, he regularly feels “soreness” in his ankle. Fortunately, the Saudi, who first began focusing on training for pole vault at age 12, was able to return and he has hit several significant milestones since – including a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and, of course, now reaching the Olympics.





“There is a very strong mental aspect to pole vault as it’s an unusual thing for humans to do – grabbing a stick and trying to get over another stick,” al-Hizam smiles.



“It did take me a minute to get over the [injury] hump. You start doubting yourself when you get back because you don’t have the same power you had before and you have to find different ways to get back to your regular performances and regular shape.”



“It takes a while and that’s where you start exploring yourself and human strength. I think that’s what makes great athletes. If I could go back, I probably wouldn’t change anything because these challenges make you the person you are – inside and outside the track,” he explained.



‘Choosing a different sporting road’

The Jubail-born pole vaulter, who now lives and trains in Formia, Italy, is hoping that his appearance at the Olympics will inspire Saudi kids to look beyond football when choosing a sport to practice.



“Being an athlete isn’t just about jumping as high as I can,” he says. “One of my main goals is to use the platform that I have to be an example of a Saudi who chooses a different sporting road, a non-popular sport in the Middle East, and makes something out of it.”



Al-Hizam knows he has his work cut out against a stacked pole vault field in Paris, but the Saudi athlete says the beauty of Olympic sport is its unpredictability.



“I still know deep in my heart that I could do more and win a medal at a major,” al-Hizam said. “It is quite difficult this year. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it is difficult.”



“I’m going to go and do my best because I always know that, even among the top, it’s about who performs during those days. If you have worked hard enough and you get fortunate enough then everything’s possible. I always believe that.”

