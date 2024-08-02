Paris mayor honors Ukrainian Olympic athletes in solidarity during war

3 min read

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo awarded Ukrainian athletes on Thursday with the Grand Vermeil Medal, the French capital’s highest distinction, as a move of solidarity during the 2024 Olympics.

“I can imagine today both your sadness and your pride,” Hidalgo said. “The sadness of knowing that your country is still being attacked and is at war, that many of your friends, your relatives are on the front lines and fighting.”

Ukrainian rower Anastasiia Kozhenkova and diver Oleksii Sereda received the medal on behalf of all Ukrainian athletes, and both already have finished their Olympic competitions. They led a group of other Ukrainian athletes who attended the reception at Paris’ imposing City Hall.

The athletes who won two of the country’s Olympic medals so far – bronze in women’s individual saber fencing and silver in men’s 50-meter rifle – were not at the event.

The reception started with a minute of silence to honor those killed in Russia’s war. Ukrainian Olympians stood still, mostly looking down. A screen hung above the stage showing photos of coaches and athletes who were killed over the past two years. It was dubbed “heaven’s team.”

Ukrainian acting sports minister Matvii Bidnyi thanked Hidalgo for the support France has provided to Ukrainian athletes. Recently, the first-ever Ukrainian house opened, made possible thanks to French support.

Many of the athletes at the event had finished their Olympic competitions. Another Ukrainian rower, Kateryna Dudchenko said she hoped to perform better at her first Games. The women’s team placed fifth in quadruple sculls Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, something went wrong, and we didn’t have enough strength at the finish because our competitors turned out to be stronger and they overtook us,” she said. “But I think that right now, for the country, the fact that we are here, that the team is participating, that we are representing our country, is already a victory.”

Hidalgo, during her last visit to Ukraine, said the athletes would be welcomed as heroes in Paris.

“And it’s very, very nice and very emotional for me to see that in France and the Parisian people during the opening ceremony celebrating the Ukrainian athletes as heroes,” the mayor said.

