Conor McGregor won’t return to UFC until at least 2025: UFC President
Former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor won’t make his anticipated return to the Octagon for at least four more months, UFC president Dana White said on Tuesday.
McGregor (22-6), who has been sidelined for more than three years, was to take on lightweight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 earlier this summer, but McGregor sustained a broken toe a few weeks before the date.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We talked. We talked. We didn’t meet up but we talked, and yeah, (McGregor) wants to fight. So we’ll figure it out. (But) not this year. He won’t fight this year,” White said Tuesday.
McGregor had been adamant that he would re-enter the Octagon this year, and Chandler (23-8) expressed optimism that the two would meet at UFC 310 in Las Vegas in mid-December.
That possibility appeared unlikely when McGregor was seen on videos partying in different venues.
McGregor, who was the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously when he won the featherweight and lightweight crowns, sustained a broken leg during a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and has not fought since.
Read more:
Conor McGregor will not fight in UFC 303 due to injury
Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA game: Report
-
Conor McGregor will not fight in UFC 303 due to injury
Conor McGregor will not fight in UFC 303 due to an injury, UFC chief executive ...
Sports
-
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season signs a deal with UFC, will sponsor Las Vegas event
Riyadh Season has signed an agreement with the Ultimate Fighting Championship ...
Saudi Arabia
-
UFC champion Makhachev refuses to celebrate win in show of solidarity with Palestine
Makhachev, who shares a very close bond with former UFC champion Khabib ...
World News