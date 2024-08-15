Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Mounir Nasraoui, father of soccer player Lamine Yamal, smiles in Bar El Cordobes at Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataro, north of Barcelona, Spain, July 11, 2024. (Reuters)
Mounir Nasraoui, father of soccer player Lamine Yamal, smiles in Bar El Cordobes at Rocafonda neighbourhood in Mataro, north of Barcelona, Spain, July 11, 2024. (Reuters)

Father of Spain’s Lamine Yamal in ‘serious but stable’ condition after being stabbed

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Barcelona and Spain star winger Lamine Yamal, is in a ‘serious but stable’ condition after being stabbed late on Wednesday in a car park in the northeastern Spanish town of Mataro, Spanish national TV broadcaster TVE reported.

The regional police force Mossos d’Esquadra confirmed the report and told Reuters three people had been arrested for attempted murder.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 17-year-old Yamal, a soccer wonderkid who grew up in coastal Mataro -- a working-class, multi-ethnic suburb of Barcelona -- became the breakout star of the recent Euro 2024 held in Germany, helping Spain to win the tournament and scoring in their semi-final victory over France.

TVE said on Thursday that Yamal’s father had been stabbed three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the chest.

Nasraoui was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Badalona, Barcelona, late on Wednesday and was expected to remain there for the upcoming hours, the report said.

TVE added that a fourth person had been arrested by the regional police on Thursday, with his involvement in the stabbing still unclear.

The broadcaster said the police were investigating a previous fight as the reason behind the incident. Several videos could be seen on social media on Wednesday, showing Nasraoui having an argument with some individuals in the Rocafonda neighborhood and the police intervening. However, Reuters was not able to independently verify them.

Read more:

Alfa Semedo on ambitious NEOM SC Saudi Pro League goal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size