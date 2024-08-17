Which clubs will Al Taawoun play in AFC Champions League 2?

7 min read

Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia’s sole representative in this year’s AFC Champions League Two (ACL2), discovered its group stage fate on Friday after a draw at the Asian Football Confederation’s HQ in Kuala Lumpur. A spot in the ACL2 was Al Taawoun’s reward for a fantastic Saudi Pro League season, in which the club from Buraidah finished fourth in the table.

The AFC has introduced three new tournaments starting in 2024-25 in the biggest shake-up to continental club competitions in two decades, The AFC Champions League Elite represents the top tier, while the AFC Challenge League is the de facto replacement of the AFC Cup - designed primarily to give teams from traditionally weaker football nations an opportunity at silverware.

In between them, sits the AFC Champions League Two. Asia’s new second-tier competition is unique in that clubs from traditional powerhouses like Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea and the UAE, will face more unfamiliar opponents. This year, for example, there are teams from Singapore, Bahrain, the Philippines and Vietnam - countries that would generally not have had a presence in the previous format of the AFC Champions League.

Al Taawoun has competed three times before in the AFC Champions League, making it through the round of 16 once in 2022, when it was eliminated at the hands of Al Nassr. The ACL2 represents a genuine opportunity for the club to win its first ever continental trophy.

Here Al Arabiya English examines the opponents standing in Al Taawoun’s way in ACL2 Group B.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - Iraq

A club with excellent continental pedigree having won the AFC Cup a joint-record three times - achieved successively between 2016 and 2018 - Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will represent an unquestionably tricky challenge for Al Taawoun. Also known as Air Force Sports Club, the Baghdad-based team is a seven-time Iraqi champion that most recently won its domestic title in 2021

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya has played seven-times in the AFC Champions League, including the past three years in a row - coming agonizingly close to qualifying for the last-16 for the first time last season. The Iraqi club was eliminated on goal difference, finishing third behind Iran’s Sepahan despite a memorable victory over group winner and then-reigning Saudi champion Al Ittihad.

It was the closest Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya has come to reaching the knockout stage and was emblematic of the team’s improvement in recent years. Back in formerly familiar territory of Asia’s second-tier competition this year, the team - now coached by ex-Qatar international midfielder Wesam Rizik, who played 114 times for the country - will be among the favorites to win the tournament.



Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya’s squad is mainly made up of Iraqis, with defender Mustafa Saadoon, as well as midfielders Ibrahim Bayesh, Bashar Resan and Safaa Hadi among the national team players in the club’s ranks. However, there are also a handful of foreign players plying their trade in Baghdad, including Bolivia international center-back Pablo Pedraza, Argentines Hugo Silva and Jonathan Bustos, Nigerian Ahmed Isaiah and Colombian midfielder Neneco - most of whom have experience of European football.

Al-Khaldiya - Bahrain

All three of the sides that Al Taawoun will face in ACL2 this season are from countries they have not played against previously. The Saudi side’s second challenger is Al-Khaldiya, from neighboring Bahrain. The club from Riffa, led by Croatian coach Dalibor Starcevic, was only founded in 2020 but has made an immediate and resounding impact on Bahrain’s football landscape,

Al Khaldiya won the Second Division title in its first season and subsequently signed a host of top Bahraini talent, as well as swooping AFC Champions League-winning boss Dragan Talajic. He claimed a King of Bahrain Cup triumph in 2022 before being replaced by current coach Starcevic, who led Al Khaldiya to its first ever Bahraini Premier League title and then successfully defended the trophy last season.

Defender Mohamed Adel, midfielder Mohamed Al-Hardan and forward Mahdi Al-Humaidan were all in Bahrain’s AFC Asian Cup squad earlier this year, while Starcevic also has several talented foreign players at his disposal - such as Algerian Nasreddine Zaalani, Iraq national team left-back Dhurgham Ismail and Senegalese duo Dominique Mendy and Seydina Dabo.

Al Khaldiya’s Saudi-born striker Othman Alhaj has experience of football in the Kingdom having played for Jeddah, Al Ahli, Al Fayha and Al Ahli before moving to Bahrain in 2022. Alhaj actually scored against Al Taawoun - one of just two Saudi Pro League strikes he managed for Al Ahli - in a 2-2 draw back in 2020. Midfielder Badr Bashir also switched Saudi Arabia for Bahrain after finding first-team opportunities tough to come by at Al Faisaly, where he began his career.

Altyn Asyr - Turkmenistan

Al Taawoun’s final opponent, Altyn Asyr of Turkmenistan, qualified for the group stage after beating India’s East Bengal in a playoff. Between 2014 and 2021, Altyn Asyr was Turkmenistan’s dominant force, winning a record eight successive Yokary Liga titles, and claim domestic Doubles in 2015, 2016 and 2019 and 2020 by adding the Turkmenistan Cup. For the past two years, however, the club has had to make do with finishing as runner-up in the league.

Like other Group C side Nasaf, Altyn Asyr has a long-serving coach, with Yazguly Hojageldyyew leading the club through its period of sustained success - having begun his reign in 2014. While he has never coached Atyn in the AFC Champions League he has overseen the club’s participation in the AFC Cup for the past nine years in a row. He came closest to winning the tournament in 2018 when Altyn lost the final 2-0 to Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al Jawiya in Basra.

Hojageldyyew’s side is an all-Turkmen affair, with midfielder Ahmed Atayew and forwards Myrat Annayew and Ahmet Atayew among those to have represented the Turkmenistan national team - which currently sits at 144 in the FIFA World Rankings and has only twice qualified for the AFC Asian Cup - last playing in the 2019 edition in the UAE.

