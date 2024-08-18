Three takeaways: Familiar feel as Al Hilal fights back to lift Saudi Super Cup

7 min read

It was a case of new season, same story in Saturday night’s Saudi Super Cup final as Al Hilal showed exactly why it swept to three trophies in 2023-24. The reigning Saudi Pro League champion overcame a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr 4-1 at Abha’s Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City.

A second-half blitz from Jorge Jesus’ side saw goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, and two-from Aleksandar Mitrovic secure a record-extending fifth Saudi Super Cup triumph for Al Hilal, and leave Al Nassr wondering what they can do to be more competitive this season.

Here Al Arabiya English selects three key takeaways from Al Hilal’s Saudi Super Cup final victory.

The spirit of champions

When a team emerges with such an ingrained winning mentality, it becomes very difficult to stop it from claiming victory. Al Hilal has an aversion to losing like no other club in Saudi Arabia at present, and Al Nassr knows this better than most. This time last year Al Hilal lost to Al Nassr in the Arab Club Champions’ Cup final; it was a defeat that seemed to stoke a fire in Jesus’ team.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.

Al Hilal has now won five of its six matches against Al Nassr since then and in doing so has claimed four trophies at the expense of its Riyadh rival: two Saudi Super Cups, the Saudi Pro League title and the King’s Cup. On three occasions Al Hilal has been required to really dig deep versus Al Nassr - netting an equalizer in the 10th minute of stoppage time to maintain its unbeaten league campaign in May and holding on through extra-time of the King’s Cup final despite having nine men, eventually winning a penalty shootout.

In Saturday’s Saudi Super Cup final, Al Hilal did it again. Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal just before half-time had Al Nassr fans believing that the tide might finally be turning in their club’s favor. But Jesus rallied his players at the interval and, in 17 extraordinary second-half minutes, Hilal turned the game on its head.

One of last season’s most influential players, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is better known for scoring with his head or when arriving late into the penalty box. This time his equalizer was a fine solo effort - the midfielder dribbling through several players before firing past Al Nassr’s new Brazilian goalkeeper Bento. Milinkovic-Savic’s international teammate Mitrovic then added two in quick succession to put Al Hilal out of sight, before a mistake from Bento allowed Malcom to steal in.

It was another spirited showing from an Al Hilal side that exudes self-belief and right now, with the club’s Saudi Pro League campaign beginning against Al Akhdoud on Saturday, it is difficult to envisage this all-conquering team falling short of a successful title defense.

Mitrovic ready to usurp Ronaldo?

Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic enjoyed a stunning debut season in Saudi Arabia, netting 40 times in 43 games. It wasn’t, however, enough to beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot - the Portugal superstar’s 35 goals saw him finish seven clear of his Serbian rival.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It appears to have provided perfect motivation for Mitrovic, who had looked immediately sharp during pre-season and translated that scoring touch to three goals in two games to help Al Hilal to Saudi Super Cup victory. He relishes the big occasion and now has five goals in his past five games against Al Nassr.

All three of his Saudi Super Cup strikes were textbook Mitrovic. He has many impressive qualities but there are few forwards in the world right now who are better than him in the air; Mitrovic exhibited that again with his last-minute equalizer in the semi-final against Al Ahli and with his first goal in the final, dominating aerially against Al Nassr defender Ali Lajami. His second demonstrated a different part of his game, as he peeled off his marker to rifle home a right-footed shot from Malcom’s pull-back.

Mitrovic certainly appears hungry to usurp Ronaldo this season and that is an ominous sign for the Saudi Pro League’s other clubs. The biggest conundrum this season for Al Hilal boss Jesus will be how he integrates Brazilian star Neymar back into this team. Mitrovic has developed an impressive understanding with fellow attackers Malcom, Michael, and Salem al-Dawsari - the hope is that Neymar will simply provide even more ammunition for its prolific Serbian marksman.

Early pressure for Castro

Saudi Arabian clubs are notoriously trigger-happy when it comes to their coaches, with the Kingdom experiencing a high turnover of managers. Castro is one of just six coaches who remain in post from last season ahead of the start of the new 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign this Thursday.

The Portuguese boss may have thought his job was on the line after failing to rein in Al Hilal in 2023-24 but Al Nassr kept faith with Castro, who enjoys an excellent working relationship with star striker Ronaldo. That belief in Castro is now likely to be pushed to its limit and nothing but a flawless start to the new season will be accepted; he is surely now on thin ice ahead of the Pro League opener against Al Raed.

In Castro’s defense, his Al Nassr team has been a delight to watch since he arrived in Riyadh last summer. Ronaldo has flourished under his direction, ably supported by the likes of Otavio, Talisca and Sadio Mane as Al Nassr has played an exhilarating brand of attacking football. The timing has just been unfortunate. Castro is coming up against a dynastic Al Hilal team that is breaking records for fun; it feels a little like Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool falling short against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

But ultimately, Al Nassr needs to find a way to break Al Hilal’s stranglehold on silverware in the Kingdom. Jesus has consistently bested Castro in the crucial games and perhaps the only way to overcome Al Hilal now is by bringing in someone with new ideas for these crunch encounters. As captain, Ronaldo understandably holds significant sway at Al Nassr and it may come down to whether he feels the time is right for a different direction.

Read more: Saudi Super Cup 2024 preview: Quartet set for season curtain-raiser