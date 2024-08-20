From heart attack to head coach: Al Fayha’s Christos Kontis on his path to SPL

8 min read

It was on August 29, 2011 that Christos Kontis’ life changed dramatically. A respected defender with APOEL Nicosia, Kontis had been a reliable presence in the club’s backline for five years and in the previous season had played four UEFA Champions League matches. He was supremely fit for his age and intended to continue his playing career for a few more years.



Then, in a Cypriot First Division game, the Greek defender had a heart attack. He was 36.



“I felt like one of these players, like Cristiano Ronaldo is now, who could just keep on going and going,” Kontis tells Al Arabiya English.



“I was really fit, very professional and taking care of myself so I could play for longer. I honestly never thought I’d work as a coach as I was so focused on playing.”



For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.



“But when I had the heart attack and the doctor told me that I could not continue playing football, APOEL gave me the opportunity to stay working on the pitch as a coach. I didn’t have to think about it - I said ‘yes’ and started my new journey.”



APOEL’s coach at the time was Ivan Jovanovic, who immediately took Kontis under his wing and soon promoted him to assistant manager. He followed Jovanovic to the UAE as the Serbian tactician’s No. 2 at Al Nasr and it would be in the Emirates that Kontis was finally given his first full-time head coach role.



As Hatta boss between 2019 and 2020, he saved the club from relegation, keeping it in the Arabian Gulf League, before returning to Greece, where he most recently worked as coach of Super League side Volos.



“Jovanovic was important for me,” Kontis reflects. “He was the guy who gave me the chance to work as a coach after I had the heart attack and we had a great six or seven years together.”



“I was in the UAE for almost five years so I know the mentality and the culture of the Gulf. This is why I wanted to come back and work here in Saudi Arabia.”



This July, Kontis was appointed coach of Al Fayha, who finished ninth in last season’s Saudi Pro League under Vuk Rasovic. It was a milestone campaign for the club, which played in the AFC Champions League for the first time in its history but ultimately struggled with the unfamiliar twin demands of domestic and continental action.



With several players leaving Al Fayha during the summer, they currently have the second-smallest complement of foreigners - only Gojko Cimirot, Henry Onyekuru and Fashion Sakala - in the division. Kontis admits it has made for a challenging pre-season.



“I am very happy to be here but it has been a little bit rough preparing because we are missing players and have had to play in pre-season matches with a limited squad,” Kontis explains. “We are trying to adapt to these circumstances and wait for the budget from the Saudi Pro League so we can move forward and try to create this team.”



“We have some targets in our mind, but we cannot know the player we are going to sign if we don’t know exactly how much we can spend. I am hoping that they will take this decision fast to help especially the smaller clubs in the league that are missing this opportunity with players. We want the league to be competitive.”



“For us as coaches it’s very very important to have a squad; now we are two weeks before the start of the league and we have a squad of 14 players - it’s not easy and even if we sign new players we will have to implement our ideas quickly. You need time for this and we don’t have it.”



Despite the uncertainty around transfers, the presence of Zambia international Fashion Sakala in the Al Fayha frontline for another season is a major boost for Kontis. Sakala was third in the Saudi Pro League scoring charts in 2023-24; only Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksandar Mitrovic netting more than his 19 goals.



“I hope he makes the same decisions in front of goal this season,” Kontis smiles. “This is my hope and what I have seen so far is a hard worker who puts everything in on the pitch.”



“I see this from his training; he’s very competitive and he’s also a very good guy for the group. I love having him in the team. Hopefully for all of us, he plays like last season and can go maybe even better.”



Looking down the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 fixtures list, a pair of matches against one team in particular stands out for Kontis, who is looking forward to locking horns with fellow Greek coach Georgios Donis when Al Fayha plays Al Khaleej.



“We spoke together many times,” Kontis says. “He’s a very good coach who has been working in this league for many years and has some big experience. I spoke with him before I came about his experience of the league and on other matters.”



“It is great to see Greek coaches working abroad in major leagues as we have great coaches in Greece. I hope we will see some Greek players come to Saudi Arabia too.”



“Georgios and I are excited about playing each other in this game and I’m looking forward to this battle. For those matches, of course, we will not be friends.”



As things stand, Al Fayha appears to have a fight on its hands to be competitive for the new season, which begins for them on Thursday with a visit to Al Taawoun; five days later, Kontis will need to find a way to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at bay when Al Nassr travels to play Al Fayha in Al Majma’ah.



“I always tell my team it doesn’t matter if there is a very high-profile player, everybody is on the pitch and we play 11vs11, so we’re going to have our chances,” Kontis says. “It is not going to be easy in these games as Al Taawoun and Nassr are strong teams but we will always fight hard for the points.



“It is difficult [to have goals for the season] as I still don’t know exactly how my team will be. As of right now, we should be trying to avoid relegation. Of course that is not my target - I want to finish higher than the club did last season and really I am an optimist. But this is the stage we are at.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We know the SPL is a very strong league and I want to make this team competitive and have a good season. From what I see from the players, we have a lot of professionalism in this club; hopefully with my expertise, I can improve Al Fayha and we can grow together.”

Read more:

Who’s who: Every Saudi Pro League coach for 2024-25 season profiled

Which clubs will Al Taawoun play in AFC Champions League 2?

Three takeaways: Familiar feel as Al Hilal fights back to lift Saudi Super Cup