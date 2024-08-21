Who are the Saudi Pro League’s biggest transfers of summer 2024?

8 min read

A blockbuster summer transfer window in 2023, which saw global superstars like Neymar, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Kingdom, contributed to an explosion of interest in the Saudi Pro League – putting it on the world football map like never before.

Fast forward 12 months and the fanfare has subsided somewhat as clubs scaled back their signings this summer, with many opting instead to consolidate their existing personnel. Still, there have been plenty of notable forays into the transfer market, with Al Qadsiah and Al Ittihad particularly active – the former spending more than $50 million on reinforcements.

With the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign beginning this week, Al Arabiya English rounds up the most eye-catching transfers of the off-season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille to Al Qadisah)

Standing head and shoulders above the rest in terms of star power, Aubameyang represents a major coup for newly promoted Al Qadsiah. The club from Dammam – owned by Aramco – is aiming to make a major splash on its return to the Saudi Pro League and Aubameyang is unquestionably its headline signing. The Gabon striker is not only an accomplished scorer but an entertaining player who will provide quality and creativity.

Aubameyang, the ex-Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal striker, won the English Premier League’s Golden Boot in 2018-19 and topped the charts in last season’s UEFA Europa League for Marseille – his 10 goals making him the competition’s all-time leading scorer. Aubameyang will be the focal point of a new-look Al Qadsiah attack that also includes Mexico forward Julián Quiñones – a €13.8m arrival from Club America.

Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa to Al Ittihad)

The biggest summer transfer in terms of outlay, Diaby’s $67m move to Al Ittihad directly from Premier League side Aston Villa was a huge statement of intent from the Jeddah giant, which is aiming to bounce back under new coach Laurent Blanc after a disappointing fifth-place finish last season. Diaby will join fellow Frenchman N’Golo Kante in the heart of Al Ittihad’s midfield.

The France midfielder, who has played 11 times for Les Bleus, was central to Villa’s surprise qualification for the UEFA Champions League in 2023-24. He played every single Premier League game, contributing six goals and eight assists. Diaby came through the youth academy of Paris Saint-Germain before really making a mark during a four-year spell at Bayer Leverkusen and carrying that form into a superb single season with Villa.

Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid to Al Qadsiah)

The second-most decorated player in Real Madrid’s illustrious history, Nacho won 26 major trophies during his 13-year career at the Bernabeu before finally leaving Los Blancos this summer on a free transfer. He arrives as another big-name acquisition for Al Qadsiah, bringing experience and a winning mentality that marries with the club’s ambitions.

Nacho can play anywhere across the defense but will likely be used at center-back by Al Qadsiah alongside a fellow new arrival, Uruguayan defender Gastón Álvarez, this season. The Spain international, who was part of his country’s European Championship-winning squad in Germany this summer, announced his signing for Qadsiah in June, saying: “I needed a radical change, and Al Qadsiah offered me that. Real Madrid was the biggest project of my life, and I achieved everything there. Now, it’s a completely different project.”

Bento (Athletico Paranaense to Al Nassr)

Popular goalkeeper David Ospina returned to South America this summer to rejoin his first club Atletico Nacional but in the opposite direction came €18m signing Bento. Al Nassr’s new No. 1 is a Brazil international who made his debut for his country in March. The 25-year-old shot-stopper played more than 100 games for hometown club Athletico Paranaense before deciding to embark on a new challenge in the Gulf.

Bento had a difficult start to life at Al Nassr, making a high-profile error as his team lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al Hilal. But the goalkeeper is unquestionably talented and was reportedly on the radar of Serie A giants Inter Milan and a host of Premier League clubs before Al Nassr secured his signature. He will battle Saudi keepers Amin Bukhari, Raghed al-Najjar and Nawaf al-Aqidi, who played more than Ospina last season, for a spot between the posts.

Houssem Aouar (Roma to Al Ittihad)

Another player who has swapped a major European league for Saudi Arabia this summer is midfielder Aouar, who departed Italian Serie A side Roma for Al Ittihad. Aouar’s arrival alongside Moussa Diaby gives Ittihad’s midfield a more youthful feel this season, with the Algerian opting to leave Roma after struggling to establish himself in the club’s starting XI last season.

Aouar, who starred for first club Lyon and was named in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season in 2019–20, is a technically proficient player who can feature anywhere across the midfield. He represented France at youth level and even made one appearance for the senior national team before switching his allegiance to Algeria, the country of his parents, in 2023. He has played 11 times since then for Les Fennecs and will come up against four international teammates, including Riyad Mahrez and Moustapha Zeghba, in the Saudi Pro League.

Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina to Al Shabab)

The veteran midfielder has been brought in to plug the gap left by Ivan Rakitic’s hasty departure from Al Shabab after only six months at the club. Bonaventura possesses an abundance of experience in his native Italy; he played for Atlanta for seven years, AC Milan for six and – most recently – Fiorentina for four.

Bonaventura has 13 caps for the Italy national team and last year, aged 34 years, one month and 22 days, became the oldest player to score his first goal for the Azzurri. He is primarily a playmaker but has also been utilized on the wing and is known for his range of passing, vision and work-rate. His set-piece delivery should also be a valuable weapon for Al Shabab.

Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad to Al Shabab)

Looking to benefit from Bonaventura’s presence will be Abderrazak Hamdallah, whose free transfer looks to be a seriously shrewd piece of business by Al Shabab. The Saudi Pro League’s top scorer in 2022-23 as Al Ittihad won the title, Hamdallah is a seasoned striker in Saudi Arabia having netted 129 goals in the league and a further 26 in the Kingdom’s cup competitions over the past six years.

The Moroccan marksman, a two-time King’s Cup top scorer and three-time Saudi Pro League Golden Boot winner (with Al Nassr in 2019 and 2020, then in 2023 with Ittihad), was deemed surplus to requirements by Laurent Blanc in Jeddah. But Hamdallah is an accomplished finisher who still hit the net 30 times in 41 games last season despite generally playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema.

