At least 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry
At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 12,493 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.
Of the total death toll, 1,524 were children and 1,000 were women, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference.
Al-Qudra added that 44 health workers had been killed in Gaza while four hospitals were out of service and 14 basic healthcare services had stopped functioning.
“There are no medicine stocks in any of the hospitals in Gaza,” al-Qudra added, calling on the international community to expedite the delivery of aid to Gaza.
