Five Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank’s Tulkarm
Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian ministry of health said on Thursday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Israeli forces broke into the camp and clashes are still taking places between the Israeli army and a number of gunmen, witnesses said.
Read more:
Turkey says it has some 700 people awaiting evacuation from Gaza
At least 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry
Netanyahu says Hamas surprise attack aimed to destroy Israeli-Arab peace expansion