Mourners react during the funeral of a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli forces, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Five Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank’s Tulkarm

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian ministry of health said on Thursday.

Israeli forces broke into the camp and clashes are still taking places between the Israeli army and a number of gunmen, witnesses said.

