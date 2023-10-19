Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets soldiers in a field near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets soldiers in a field near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel’s defense minister tells troops near Gaza: Battle will be ‘sharp and deadly’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Israeli troops stationed near Gaza in the town of Mavkiim on Thursday as Israel prepares for a possible all-out ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

“The battle will be an extensive one, a difficult one, and we will be precise, sharp, and deadly. But there will be a price for that, and we will have a price to pay, but we will go on until we complete this operation to the fullest,” Gallant told media after addressing troops.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel has been carrying out a constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas fighters, which killed around 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza authorities say more than 3,500 people have been killed, a quarter of them children, and over 12,000 wounded since Israel began carrying out airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

Read more:

Netanyahu says Hamas surprise attack aimed to destroy Israeli-Arab peace expansion

Advertisement

Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas leader and family members in Gaza: Report

Turkey says it has some 700 people awaiting evacuation from Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size