Israel’s defense minister tells troops near Gaza: Battle will be ‘sharp and deadly’

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Israeli troops stationed near Gaza in the town of Mavkiim on Thursday as Israel prepares for a possible all-out ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.



“The battle will be an extensive one, a difficult one, and we will be precise, sharp, and deadly. But there will be a price for that, and we will have a price to pay, but we will go on until we complete this operation to the fullest,” Gallant told media after addressing troops.



Israel has been carrying out a constant bombardment of the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas fighters, which killed around 1,400 Israelis.



Gaza authorities say more than 3,500 people have been killed, a quarter of them children, and over 12,000 wounded since Israel began carrying out airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.



