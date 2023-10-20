Israel to evacuate residents of border town near Lebanon

Israel plans to evacuate residents from the town of Kiryat Shmona near its border with Lebanon, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Residents of the town near the border, across which Israeli troops and militants in Lebanon have been exchanging fire, will be moved to state-subsidized guesthouses, the ministry said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

EU President says Egypt needs support to handle fleeing Gazans

Hundreds rally in New York City to demand release of Hamas hostages

US leadership ‘holds the world together,’ Biden says in bid for Ukraine, Israel funds