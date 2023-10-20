Theme
An aerial view shows Kiryat Shmona, Israel, on August 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
An aerial view shows Kiryat Shmona, Israel, on August 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Israel to evacuate residents of border town near Lebanon

Reuters
Israel plans to evacuate residents from the town of Kiryat Shmona near its border with Lebanon, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Residents of the town near the border, across which Israeli troops and militants in Lebanon have been exchanging fire, will be moved to state-subsidized guesthouses, the ministry said.

