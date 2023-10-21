Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
UN workers gesture as trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. (Reuters)
UN workers gesture as trucks carrying aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Gaza aid convoy ‘must not be last’, says UN humanitarian chief

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The first convoy carrying aid into the besieged Gaza Strip Saturday “must not be the last”, the UN humanitarian chief said as trucks loaded with supplies entered the war-torn enclave.

“I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies... to the people of Gaza,” said Martin Griffiths after 20 trucks crossed from Egypt into Gaza.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This first convoy must not be the last,” he warned.

Read more:

First of 20 aid trucks enter besieged Gaza through Rafah border crossing with Egypt

Hamas: Expected aid ‘will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza’

At least 13 killed in airstrike over residential unit in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size