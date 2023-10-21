Gaza aid convoy ‘must not be last’, says UN humanitarian chief

The first convoy carrying aid into the besieged Gaza Strip Saturday “must not be the last”, the UN humanitarian chief said as trucks loaded with supplies entered the war-torn enclave.

“I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies... to the people of Gaza,” said Martin Griffiths after 20 trucks crossed from Egypt into Gaza.

“This first convoy must not be the last,” he warned.

