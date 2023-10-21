Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A UN vehicle escorts trucks that head to the Egyptian side of the border to be loaded with aid which will be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 21, 2023. (Reuters)
A UN vehicle escorts trucks that head to the Egyptian side of the border to be loaded with aid which will be delivered to Palestinians in Gaza, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Hamas: Expected aid ‘will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Hamas’ media office issued a statement on Saturday saying that expected truckloads of aid ‘will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza’.

Earlier on Saturday, Egyptian State TV showed footage of Egypt opening its border with the Gaza Strip at the Rafah crossing point, where at least 20 trucks of aid are expected to cross through the border, Hamas’s media office said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Humanitarian aid starts entering Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing

Hamas attack aimed to disrupt Saudi-Israel normalization: US President Biden

Israel vows to ‘fight until victory’ after Hamas releases two US hostages

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size