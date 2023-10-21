Hamas: Expected aid ‘will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza’

Hamas’ media office issued a statement on Saturday saying that expected truckloads of aid ‘will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza’.

Earlier on Saturday, Egyptian State TV showed footage of Egypt opening its border with the Gaza Strip at the Rafah crossing point, where at least 20 trucks of aid are expected to cross through the border, Hamas’s media office said.

