Israel: Aid entering Gaza will go to southern areas, doesn’t include fuel

The Israeli military said on Saturday that humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip would go only to southern areas of the enclave, where it has urged Palestinian civilians to congregate to avoid its fighting with Hamas.

In a televised briefing, chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the aid shipments would not include fuel.

He gave 210 as the updated number of hostages held by Hamas since its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and said around a fifth of Palestinian rockets launched since Friday had fallen short within Gaza due to misfires, causing fatalities.

