Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, as they wait for the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
A view of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, as they wait for the re-opening of the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, in the city of Al-Arish, Sinai peninsula, Egypt, October 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel: Aid entering Gaza will go to southern areas, doesn’t include fuel

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Israeli military said on Saturday that humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip would go only to southern areas of the enclave, where it has urged Palestinian civilians to congregate to avoid its fighting with Hamas.

In a televised briefing, chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the aid shipments would not include fuel.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He gave 210 as the updated number of hostages held by Hamas since its Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and said around a fifth of Palestinian rockets launched since Friday had fallen short within Gaza due to misfires, causing fatalities.

Read more:

Gaza aid convoy ‘must not be last’, says UN humanitarian chief

Hamas: Expected aid ‘will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza’

First of 20 aid trucks enter besieged Gaza through Rafah border crossing with Egypt

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size