Israeli soldiers walk on a road near Israel’s border with Lebanon amid heightened tensions between Israel and Lebanon, in northern Israel, on October 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Biden, European leaders urge Israel to protect civilians, respect international law

The leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Sunday underscored their support for Israel and its right to defend itself, but also urged it to adhere to international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

In a joint statement issued after a telephone call convened by US President Joe Biden, the leaders also welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

Read more:

Israel’s defense minister anticipates months-long battle to eradicate Hamas in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes target surroundings of Al Shifa and Al Quds hospitals in Gaza

Macron to visit Tel Aviv for talks with Netanyahu

