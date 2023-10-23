Biden, European leaders urge Israel to protect civilians, respect international law

The leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain on Sunday underscored their support for Israel and its right to defend itself, but also urged it to adhere to international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

In a joint statement issued after a telephone call convened by US President Joe Biden, the leaders also welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

