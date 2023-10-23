China expresses deep concerns over escalating Gaza crisis

China views the situation in Gaza as “very serious”, with the risk of a large-scale ground conflict rising and the outlook “worrisome” as armed conflicts along neighboring borders spread, Chinese state media said on Monday, citing the country’s Middle East special envoy.

The envoy Zhai Jun said China has provided and will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Palestinians through the United Nations and via bilateral channels to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

Zhai also said China is willing to do “whatever is conducive” to promote dialogue, achieve ceasefire and restore peace, as well as to promote the two-state solution, China Central Television said.

