Hamas had ‘al-Qaeda material’ on how to make chemical weapons: Israel President

Palestinian militant group Hamas’ fighters who stormed into Israel were carrying “official al-Qaeda material” on how to make chemical weapons, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday.

“A USB device found on Hamas terrorists proves that the murderous terrorist organization planned to use cyanide against the civilian population, just like al-Qaeda terrorists,” Herzog said on X (formerly Twitter).

Herzog said in an interview with Sky News, Israeli forces discovered the material on the body of a dead Hamas fighter in Kibbutz Be'eri. “It's al-Qaeda material. Official al-Qaeda material. We are dealing with ISIS, al-Qaeda and Hamas,” he added.

“In this material, there were instructions on how to produce chemical weapons,” Herzog said.

“This is how shocking the situation is where we're looking at the instructions that are given on how to operate and how to create a kind of non-professional chemical weapon with cyanide,” Herzog stated.

The Israeli President added that claims that Israel had had blocked all water, electricity, and fuel from entering the Gaza Strip were “distorted”. He claimed that it was Hamas missiles which broke down electricity infrastructure in Gaza – “nothing to do with us”. “We only supply 7 percent of the water [in Gaza]; there is fuel for humanitarian needs,” he said.

UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini said on Saturday on aid to Gaza: “In three days, UNRWA will run out of fuel, critical for our humanitarian response across the Gaza Strip. Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach those in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance.”

He added: “I call on all parties and those with influence over them to immediately allow fuel supplies into the Gaza Strip and to ensure that fuel is strictly used to prevent a collapse of the humanitarian response.”

Lazzarini highlighted: “I welcome yesterday’s convoy into Gaza, the first in two weeks of a very tight siege impacting 2 million people. It is, however, far from enough. To be meaningful, Gaza needs an uninterrupted and scaled up humanitarian supply line.”

