Israel arrests Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi for ‘inciting terrorism’

The Israeli army said Monday it had arrested the prominent 22-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

“Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih” near the city of Ramallah, an army spokesman told AFP.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.”

Tamimi became famous at age 14 when she was filmed biting an Israeli soldier to prevent him from arresting her little brother who had his arm in a cast.

She has become an icon of the Palestinian cause and a large portrait of her has been painted on the Israeli separation wall with the West Bank in Bethlehem near Jerusalem.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack, an uptick in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has been recorded.

Despite not being under Hamas’ control, Israel has raided dozens of homes in the occupied territory, arresting and killing several civilians.

The army claims that those arrested are suspected of links to Hamas or of inciting violence.

Daily settler attacks have more than doubled since October 7, according to UN figures.

A spike in tensions and violence has claimed the lives of more than 150 Palestinians in the West Bank since then, most killed by Israeli soldiers or by settlers according to the Palestinian health ministry.

(With AFP)

Read more:

Israel intensifies Gaza bombings despite global calls for ceasefire

Gaza evacuations suspended as Palestinian president presses US for ceasefire