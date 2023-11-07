Indonesia denies Israel’s claims that Gaza hospital linked to Hamas

Indonesia denied on Tuesday an Israeli claim that a hospital built in Gaza using Indonesian funding sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels and is located near a launchpad for rocket attacks.

The hospital, situated in the north of the Gaza Strip near the fortified border with Israel, was built using Indonesian charity funds.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by the Indonesian people entirely for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Indonesia’s foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement came a day after Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari claimed that the Indonesian Hospital had been built at a site that sat on top of a network of Hamas tunnels.

He also said Hamas was using a nearby area as a base to launch rockets into Israel.

“I will show you the reason why they built the hospital there. Unsurprisingly, Hamas built the hospital on top of their terror infrastructures,” Hagari said in a video statement posted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on YouTube.

“Here, the IDF identified a launch pad, meaning they launch rockets from here,” he added, pointing to what he said was photographic evidence of his claim.

Iqbal refuted the claims about the hospital, which, like other medical centers in war-ravaged Gaza, is currently treating patients far beyond its capacity.

The Indonesian charity that operates the hospital, MER-C, also denied the facility was used by Hamas.

“What Israel accused us of can be a precondition for them to launch an attack at the Indonesian hospital in Gaza,” MER-C chief Sarbini Abdul Murad said in Jakarta on Monday.

The “IDF’s accusation is a precondition to justify attacks against us, therefore we need to debunk it”, Murad added.

Hamas has repeatedly denied Israeli accusations that hospitals and other civilian infrastructure are being used by its operatives.

Israel has for a month relentlessly pounded the besieged Gaza Strip in its war on Hamas, killing more than 10,000 people – 4,000 of them children.

Israel said it was retaliating for the cross-border attack launched by the militant group on October 7, in which 1,400 people were killed.

Read more:

Israel launches new round of air strikes on besieged Gaza Strip

Operator of Indonesia hospital in Gaza denies facility used by Hamas network