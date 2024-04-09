UK’s Cameron travels to Washington for urgent talks on Gaza, Ukraine

2 min read

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron travels to Washington on Tuesday for talks with US counterpart Antony Blinken on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Cameron will push for a “full, urgent, and transparent investigation” into Israel’s airstrike last week that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, Britain’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

The UK government has faced calls to suspend arms export licences to Israel after three Britons working for US-based food charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in the strike.

More than 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court judges, warned in a letter that London risked breaching international law by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel.

The foreign secretary is expected to discuss arms exports during a joint press conference with Blinken at 15:30 GMT, but will not announce a change of policy, according to UK government sources.

“He will underline that the deaths of World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers are completely unacceptable and that major changes need to be made to ensure the safety of aid workers on the ground,” the foreign ministry said.

Talks between Cameron and Blinken will also focus on “the path to a sustainable ceasefire and the delivery of greater quantities of humanitarian aid in Gaza,” the statement added.

Cameron will also urge US Congress leaders to approve a proposed $60 billion military aid package for Ukraine that Republican lawmakers have been blocking for months.

Over $184 billion (£145 billion) has already been committed to Ukraine by European nations, including over $15 billion (nearly £12 billion) from the UK.

In addition, the US has committed nearly $74 billion (£59 billion).

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that Ukraine will lose its war with Russia if Congress does not approve the stalled package.

Cameron said ahead of his visit that “success for Ukraine and failure for Putin are vital for American and European security.”

