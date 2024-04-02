Theme
Flags of Russia and the Republic of Tatarstan with black ribbons in memory of victims of the school shooting fly in the wind in Kazan on May 12, 2021. (AFP)

Russia reports drone attacks in Tatarstan, over 1,000 km from Ukraine

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russia on Tuesday reported drone attacks on factories in Tatarstan, more than 1,100 kilometers (690 miles) from Ukraine, and said people were wounded in the strikes.

“Drone attacks took place against factories in Tatarstan at Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk,” Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov’s press service said on Telegram.

The attacks “did not cause serious damage and the working of the factories was not affected,” the statement said, adding: “Unfortunately in Yelabuga, there were people wounded.”

There is a special economic zone near Yelabuga that houses chemical and mechanical engineering and metal treatment factories.

Nizhnekamsk has a large petrol refinery.

In the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, two people were injured when two drones struck a house, the local administration said in a statement.

