Russia reports drone attacks in Tatarstan, over 1,000 km from Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday reported drone attacks on factories in Tatarstan, more than 1,100 kilometers (690 miles) from Ukraine, and said people were wounded in the strikes.
“Drone attacks took place against factories in Tatarstan at Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk,” Tatar leader Rustam Minnikhanov’s press service said on Telegram.
For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.
The attacks “did not cause serious damage and the working of the factories was not affected,” the statement said, adding: “Unfortunately in Yelabuga, there were people wounded.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
There is a special economic zone near Yelabuga that houses chemical and mechanical engineering and metal treatment factories.
Nizhnekamsk has a large petrol refinery.
In the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, two people were injured when two drones struck a house, the local administration said in a statement.
Read more:
Ukrainian defense attorneys face moral dilemma in war crime trials
Russia targeted energy facilities in overnight drone attack: Ukraine
Russia condemns Israeli attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus