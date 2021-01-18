.
.
.
.
Language

Man hospitalized in northern Germany after camel bites him in face

A file photo shows a camel stands on a snow covered field in Iffeldorf, southern Germany, Friday, Dec. 26, 2014. (AP/Kerstin Joensson)
A file photo shows a camel stands on a snow covered field in Iffeldorf, southern Germany. (AP/Kerstin Joensson)

Man hospitalized in northern Germany after camel bites him in face

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A 54-year-old man has been hospitalized in northern Germany after being bitten in the face by a camel, police said Monday.

The employee of the Perleberg Zoo, located between Berlin and Hamburg, was cleaning the camel enclosure on Sunday morning and feeding the animals when one turned suddenly and bit him, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police characterized the injuries as “serious” and said the man, whose name was not released, was being treated in a local hospital.

The zoo is closed at the moment under German coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Read more:

Indian zoo stops feeding chickens to raptors as bird flu spreads

Iraqi man raises African lions at his home, sells 62 animals he bred over 10 years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson  ‘Good evidence’ that AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping COVID-19  transmission: Johnson 
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM
Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment Bitcoin surges above $42,000 after Tesla discloses $1.5 bln investment

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More