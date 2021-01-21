Photo of ‘Cold Bernie’ Sanders at US inauguration goes viral with memes

Senator Bernie Sanders has inspired an internet meme sensation, after a photograph was captured of him socially distancing while bundled up at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.



Social media users were quick to photoshop Sanders – who was photographed in a mask, signature beige parka, and knit patterned mittens – into various scenes from movies, television shows, historical images, and even foreign political scenes.



AFP reported that the look “earned him his own inauguration Bobblehead to mark his viral fashion moment.”



The figure is now on pre-sale for $25 at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.



Meanwhile, his mittens were also trending on social media. One journalist clarified that they were hand knitted by a teacher in Vermont named Jen Ellis.



“She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail,” Ruby Cramer said on her verified Twitter account. “They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.”

Here are some of the best viral memes that used the photo of a bundled up “Cold Bernie.”



