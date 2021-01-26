Elon Musk donates $5m to Khan Academy in bid to support free distance learning

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a $5 million donation to online learning organization, Khan Academy, CNN reported Tuesday.

Khan Academy founder Salma Khan publicly thanked Musk in a YouTube video for the donation which he had made through his Musk Foundation.

“This is going to allow us to accelerate all sorts of content. Our aspirations are all subjects from kids to early stages of college. This will accelerate our science content, allow us to do more early learning, allow us to make the software and the practice that much more engaging,” said Khan in the YouTube video.

The Khan Academy is a nonprofit organization which provides students from all over the world with “free, world-class education." Translated into 36 languages its videos allow students from anywhere in the world to learn at their own pace.

The rise of distance learning as a result of the coronavirus pandemic meant that students, and parents had to adapt, and make the shift to the online learning space. The Khan academy helped them with this transition.

“I view this type of investment in what we’re doing as really foundational for us to be able to build a multi-generational institution so that future Elon Musks of the world are also able to tap into their potential and help all of us level-up who we are as a civilization,” said Khan.

The Musk foundation, founded in 2002, aims to support research in a variety of fields including, human space exploration, pediatrics, engineering and renewable energy.

