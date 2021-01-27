Watch: Endangered male seahorse gives birth at Sydney aquarium

An endangered White's Seahorse gave birth to a herd of tiny babies at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium on November 18.



Video shared by the aquarium on January 13 shows the male White's Seahorse, with the species also referred to as the Sydney Seahorse, giving birth at the Seahorse Nursery.

According to the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium each of the babies is "smaller than a grain of rice" and the species can give birth to as many as 100 babies at a time.



The female places eggs in the male's pouch where they are fertilised and the male gives birth to the offspring, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.



Once they are older the seahorse babies are set to be released into the wild in April or May, Sea Life Sydney Aquarium told Reuters in an email.

The White's Seahorse is listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

