DJ David Guetta gave an online performance for fans worldwide from the helipad of Burj Al Arab aiming to raise funds to support UNICEF and Dubai Cares Education Uninterrupted campaign that tackles the impact of COVID-19 on education.

The United At Home campaign aims to raise funds to support students from low income families in the United Arab Emirates to continue their online education.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 February 2021 KSA 23:00 - GMT 20:00