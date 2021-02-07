‘An inspiration’: Saudi student saves life of drowning man in UK 

A Saudi Arabian student is being hailed as an “inspiration” for saving the life of a man who was drowning in a river in the United Kingdom.

Dean Lowe was struggling to stay afloat in the harsh waters of the River Ribble in Preston, England after he had jumped in to rescue his family’s dog.

When University of Central Lancashire student Turki al-Shammari heard the cries and screams of Lowe’s partner while he was feeding birds nearby, he quickly dived into the river to save the man’s life.

“I always go to the park to enjoy the beauty of nature, and I brought with me the bread that I collected throughout the week to feed the birds on the river. Suddenly I heard a voice asking for help, so I went running to help, and I found a woman crying and saying ‘My husband, he drowned.’ Then I looked at the river, and I saw the man as he was drowning and screaming loudly,” al-Shammari told Al Arabiya.

Al-Shammari’s selfless act garnered hundreds of heartfelt messages on social media after Lowe’s partner Jessica Williams posted about the incident on Facebook.

Williams shared pictures, and a video of her family reuniting and exchanging gifts with the Saudi Arabian hero.

This is turki, he is a hero a beautiful man, he saved Dean Lowe life, he saved ellas father my partner. We couldn’t... Posted by Jessica Williams on Friday, February 5, 2021

“Turki … is a hero and a beautiful man. He saved Dean Lowe’s life, he saved Ella’s father, my partner…We couldn’t thank him enough, he brought us gifts, what a humble man, we want to give him the world and he wouldn’t (accept) Dean’s gifts except for a balloon and a card, he said he (was just) a human doing (a) humane thing!” Williams wrote.

“What an inspiration, I thank you so much Turki, you’re an amazing person and we have a friend for life,” Williams added.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar also spoke to al-Shammari and thanked him for his bravery.

“HRH the Ambassador was delighted to be able to speak with Turki Al-Shammari, a young Saudi student who bravely jumped into a river to save the life of a man in Preston. We wish Mr Dean Lowe a speedy recuperation and the safe recovery of his dog.”

HRH the Ambassador was delighted to be able to speak with Turki Al-Shammari, a young Saudi student who bravely jumped into a river to save the life of a man in #Preston.



We wish Mr Dean Lowe a speedy recuperation and the safe recovery of his dog. pic.twitter.com/snUvpYb1Zk — Saudi Embassy UK (@SaudiEmbassyUK) February 5, 2021

