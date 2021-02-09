Twin pandas frolic in the snow at Belgian zoo as cold weather hits Europe

Twin pandas at a Belgian zoo discovered the joys of playing in the snow on Tuesday (February 9) as freezing weather swept much of northern Europe, a reminder of the bear's natural Chinese mountain habitat, according to their keeper.

Bao Di and Bao Mei were born at the Pairi Daiza zoo in August 2019 and the snow which fell over the weekend was the first they have ever seen, meaning a few slip-ups and some missteps during their daily outing on Tuesday.

Their mother, Hao Hao, is a bit more of an expert, keeper Yang Liu said.

"Pandas live in the mountains and in Sichuan, the mountains in the winter have very, very big snow... this snow, for pandas, is not so cold," she said.

