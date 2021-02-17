Man gifts girlfriend stolen baby camel, arrested by Dubai Police

Dubai Police arrested a man on Wednesday for the theft of a newborn camel from a farm, Al Bayan reported. He offered the animal to his girlfriend as a gift before his arrest.

The man had reportedly lied to the police by claiming that the camel was found near his own farm.

Director of Bur Dubai Police station, Brigadier Abdullah Khadim, told Al Bayan that they had received a report about a camel that had gone missing a few hours after its birth. Following this, a team of officers sent to the scene of the animal's disappearance were unable to find the missing camel.

The man who stole the camel came forward a few days later, stating that he had found the baby animal in front of his farm. The police then sent a team to the man’s farm, and investigated the situation because they were not convinced by his story.

The police found that the newborn camel would not have been able to cover the 3km distance between the man’s farm and the site in which the camel was born.

The man confessed to stealing the camel for his girlfriend’s birthday, and previously lying about it out of fear of further questioning by the police.

Brigadier Abdullah said that the man and his girlfriend were referred to the public prosecution on charges of providing police with fake information and stealing the camel. The baby camel was returned to its rightful owner.

