.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealand remembers 185 who died in quake ten years ago

Construction staff work on the 2011 earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in central Christchurch, New Zealand, on Feb. 11, 2021. The Christ Church Cathedral was arguably New Zealand's most iconic building before much of it crumbled during an earthquake 10 years ago. The years of debate that followed over whether the ruins should be rebuilt or demolished came to symbolize the paralysis that has sometimes afflicted the broader rebuild of Christchurch. But as the city on Monday, Feb. 22 marks one decade since the quake struck, killing 185 people and upending countless more lives, there are finally signs of progress on the cathedral. It's being rebuilt to look much like the original that was finished in 1904, only with modern-day improvements to make it warmer and safer. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
Construction staff work on the 2011 earthquake damaged Christ Church Cathedral in central Christchurch, New Zealand, on Feb. 11, 2021. (File photo: AP)

New Zealand remembers 185 who died in quake ten years ago

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Wellington

Published: Updated:

New Zealand lowered its flags on Monday and made special note of those who couldn’t travel as it marked the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake that killed 185 people.

Hundreds of people attended an outdoor service in Christchurch, which continues to rebuild from the magnitude 6.3 quake that destroyed much of the downtown.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was important to remember that 87 of the victims were foreigners and many of their families couldn’t be there because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

“Our flags fly at half-mast for them today too,” she said.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel talked about the 28 Japanese citizens who died, the largest number of victims from any country outside of New Zealand.

“I especially wanted to mention all the Japanese family members who I last year met in Japan and who so wanted to be here,” she said. “We are forever connected by this tragedy and we do not forget you even when we are apart. You are with us in spirit.”

Another person who spoke at the service was Maan Alkaisi, a university professor who has spent years trying to get authorities to press criminal charges against those who designed the CTV building which collapsed during the quake, killing 115 people including his wife, Maysoon Abbas.

A review after the quake found the building’s design was flawed and it should never have been approved.

“Today commemorates 10 years of injustice and mistreatment,” Alkaisi said. “Today reminds us of our responsibility to make sure we learn from this tragic experience and honor those lovely people we lost by ensuring their dreams are kept alive, by ensuring this will not happen again.”

The memorial service was held on the banks of the Avon River, and people observed a moment’s silence at 12:51 p.m., the moment the quake struck in 2011. Emergency service workers and others took turns reading out the names of each of the victims.

In a touching moment, Dalziel read out a message from Bob Parker, who was the mayor at the time of the quake and became an internationally known face of the tragedy. Parker recently suffered a stroke and attended the service in a wheelchair.

Ardern said the quake had affected people in many ways, and daily reminders including aftershocks and the fractured landscape had made the recovery harder.

“Ten years on there will be people still living their daily lives with the long shadow of that day,” she said.

“But as we look ahead to the coming decade, I see hope and energy and optimism,” she said. “And I see Christchurch taking its rightful place amongst New Zealand’s best and brightest cities.”

Read more:

Tsunami hits New Zealand after series of strong quakes

New Zealand cancels tsunami alert after powerful quake

Watch: New Zealand’s Ardern braves earthquake during live TV interview

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert Remote working leads to surge in Middle East cyber-attacks by COVID-19 conmen: expert

Top Content

Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Marib is battle against US, its allies: Official
Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic UAE weapons show draws major deals and traders amid pandemic
UN nuclear chief says Iran to grant ‘less access’ to program UN nuclear chief says Iran to grant ‘less access’ to program
Yemen prisoner swap negotiations end without a deal, both sides blame each other Yemen prisoner swap negotiations end without a deal, both sides blame each other

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More