.
.
.
.
Language

Watch: Paragliders defy gravity, fly around world's largest fountain in Dubai

Watch: Paragliders defy gravity, fly around world's largest fountain in Dubai

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Paragliders Horacio Llorens and Rafael Goberna expertly glided around the world’s largest fountain at the Pointe, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai with the luxurious Atlantis Hotel in the background.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Spaniard Llorens, a five-times world champion, and Brazilian Goberna took to the skies in mid-January, defying gravity and performing in unison between and around the fountain.

The Palm Fountain features two floating platforms, which cover 14,000 square meters of sea water and reaches 105 meters high with a lighting display involving 3,000 LED lights that are in sync with hit songs from sunset until midnight.

Read more:

Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Manga Production’s first ever Saudi-Japanese anime film set to hit theaters in 2021

Prince Harry, Megan won’t return to royal family roles: Buckingham Palace

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More