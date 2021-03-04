Watch: Paragliders defy gravity, fly around world's largest fountain in Dubai

Paragliders Horacio Llorens and Rafael Goberna expertly glided around the world’s largest fountain at the Pointe, Palm Jumeirah in Dubai with the luxurious Atlantis Hotel in the background.

Spaniard Llorens, a five-times world champion, and Brazilian Goberna took to the skies in mid-January, defying gravity and performing in unison between and around the fountain.



The Palm Fountain features two floating platforms, which cover 14,000 square meters of sea water and reaches 105 meters high with a lighting display involving 3,000 LED lights that are in sync with hit songs from sunset until midnight.

