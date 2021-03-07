.
.
.
.
Language

Dubai Police use 3D facial reconstruction to help identify dead man found at sea

Dubai Police use 3D facial reconstruction to help identify dead man found at sea
Experts at Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensics and Criminology decided to then utilize forensic 3D facial reconstruction technologies to help update the case of unidentified human remains. (Photo courtesy: Dubai Police)

Dubai Police use 3D facial reconstruction to help identify dead man found at sea

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai Police have released a 3D facial image of a dead man found dead at sea in hope that the public can help identify him.

The man’s decomposed remains were found at sea severely decomposed due to climatic conditions and corpse erosion as a result of its direct exposure to marine organisms, meaning that the police found it difficult to find a DNA or fingerprint match.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Experts at Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensics and Criminology decided to then utilize forensic 3D facial reconstruction technologies to help update the case of unidentified human remains.

“An elite team of coroners, digital forensics experts, and professionals from the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police worked tirelessly to compile an identikit of deceased using the latest technologies in digital facial reconstruction" he added.

Dubai Police considers using artificial intelligence to fight drug smuggling Gulf Dubai Police considers using artificial intelligence to fight drug smuggling

Al-Mansoori said reconstructing the dead man’s face was a challenging task for the police as the body had almost completely decomposed, especially in the face whose features and lines had disappeared.

Brigadier Ahmed Matar al-Muhairi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, said that identifying the man was extremely difficult as there was no match to the deceased’s DNA in the Department’s database.

He added that the absence of fingerprints due to their decomposition and damage required innovative and smart solutions.

“Forensic experts started with the collected vital data, and discussed with their counterparts at the Digital Forensic Evidence Department constructing a three-dimensional image of the deceased to help members of the public identity the remains,” al-Muhairi noted.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days
Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy
Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe
Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Lawyer Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Lawyer

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More