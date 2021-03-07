Dubai Police use 3D facial reconstruction to help identify dead man found at sea

Dubai Police have released a 3D facial image of a dead man found dead at sea in hope that the public can help identify him.

The man’s decomposed remains were found at sea severely decomposed due to climatic conditions and corpse erosion as a result of its direct exposure to marine organisms, meaning that the police found it difficult to find a DNA or fingerprint match.

Experts at Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensics and Criminology decided to then utilize forensic 3D facial reconstruction technologies to help update the case of unidentified human remains.

“An elite team of coroners, digital forensics experts, and professionals from the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police worked tirelessly to compile an identikit of deceased using the latest technologies in digital facial reconstruction" he added.

Al-Mansoori said reconstructing the dead man’s face was a challenging task for the police as the body had almost completely decomposed, especially in the face whose features and lines had disappeared.

Brigadier Ahmed Matar al-Muhairi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, said that identifying the man was extremely difficult as there was no match to the deceased’s DNA in the Department’s database.

He added that the absence of fingerprints due to their decomposition and damage required innovative and smart solutions.

“Forensic experts started with the collected vital data, and discussed with their counterparts at the Digital Forensic Evidence Department constructing a three-dimensional image of the deceased to help members of the public identity the remains,” al-Muhairi noted.

