Going, going, gone! Dubai’s most expensive villa sells for $30million

A luxury 14,000-square-foot mega-mansion billed as Dubai’s most expensive home has just been sold for $30million, according to realtors.

Located on the sought-after frond on Palm Jumeirah, the sale of One100Palm makes it the costliest home to go under the hammer in 2021, according to Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty.

The customized modern villa was designed by the owner Michael Alibhai from scratch and was sold to an undisclosed Swiss family living in Monaco.

The ONE100Palm spans over three floors and boasts five spacious VIP bedroom suites with the master extended to a 1,300-square-foot of space.

On listing the villa in June 2020, has received worldwide coverage across media outlets.

Leigh Borg, the managing director of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, brokered the deal.

“It was a real pleasure to work on such a magnificent villa with all the attention to detail,” he said. “It made my job so much easier as the villa sells itself.”

“Due to the ‘wow factor’ of the villa and the (promotional) video receiving over million views, you would get many people wanting to see the villa in person, however, only small percentage of the clients had the actual budget, so we had to shield the villa from this, carrying out the necessary due diligence on clients visiting.”

Some of the highlights of the villa include Bentley & Minotti furniture, decor by Louis Vuitton and Hermes and various unique custom-made pieces handpicked and sourced from around the world.

Out of three world-class indoor/outdoor cinema lounges, there is an outdoor hydraulic pop-up theater on the ground floor, a rooftop outdoor cinema along with an infinity glass Jacuzzi with a pop-up TV.

Located on the second floor is a state-of-the-art home cinema furnished in Hermes.

It hosts an IMAX screen, 4k projector, and Dolby ATMOS sound and is armed with a popcorn and nachos machine and a candy bar for snacks.

The villa serves doubly as an art gallery – embellished with unique sculptures by Richard Orlinsky and Eero Arnio as well as paintings by Fidia Falaschetti and Scrapsculteres USA.

Read more:

John Travolta selling $5 million oceanic mansion with 20 bedrooms

Coronavirus: Super rich flee to secret millionaire mansion bunkers in New Zealand

WATCH: Al Arabiya takes you inside most expensive mansion in America