Crimean powerlifter sets Russian record pulling military aircraft

Crimean powerlifter Dzhamshid Ismatillayev set a Russian record on Tuesday for pulling a 31.5 ton amphibious aircraft over the distance of a meter at a military base near Sevastopol.

Ismatillayev suffered serious injuries during the first attempt, earlier in the day, when he managed to pull the plane, tethered to his waist, for 31 centimeters, organizers said.

With the fourth attempt on Tuesday, Ismatillayev pulled the plane to one meter and 12 centimeters, in 40 seconds.

The record was confirmed by representatives of the Record Book of Russia.

“You know, the seventh anniversary of the Crimean spring and the century of Marine aviation got me inspired,” Ismatillayev said.

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, drawing sanctions and sending relations with the West to post-Cold War lows.

