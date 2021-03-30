.
.
.
.
Language

SpaceX starship SN11 prototype rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas

This photo screengrab made from SpaceX’s live webcast shows the Starship SN11 as it took to the skies over Texas on March 30, 2021 following a 24-hour delay. (Handout SpaceX/AFP)
This photo screengrab made from SpaceX’s live webcast shows the Starship SN11 as it took to the skies over Texas on March 30, 2021 following a 24-hour delay. (Handout SpaceX/AFP)

SpaceX starship SN11 prototype rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely on Tuesday after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas, and engineers were investigating, SpaceX said.

“We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle,” SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket’s flight test. “We’re going to have to find out from the team what happened.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The webcast view was obscured by fog, making it difficult to see the vehicle’s landing.

The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

Starships SN8 and SN9 previously exploded upon landing during their test runs.

“Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday, after SN11’s test flight. “Something significant happened shortly after landing burn start. Should know what it was once we can examine the bits later today.”

Read more:

Elon Musk says SpaceX starship launch postponed

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes minutes after declaring successful landing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage
Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Snap lockdown in Australia’s Brisbane after COVID-19 outbreak Snap lockdown in Australia’s Brisbane after COVID-19 outbreak

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More