EU’s Michel says he’s sleeping badly after sofa gaffe during talks with Erdogan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stands as European Council President Michel and Turkish President Erdogan take seats in Ankara, Turkey April 6, 2021, in this screengrab. (European Union/via Reuters)
European Council President Charles Michel is suffering from bad nights due to his embarrassment over a seating arrangement incident at a meeting in Ankara this week, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Ursula Von der Leyen, the first female president of the European Commission, expressed surprise and raised a hand in disbelief when she found Michel had taken the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the talks.

In the episode, caught on camera, she ended up being relegated to a sofa, further away.

“I make no secret of the fact that I haven’t slept well at night since because the scenes keep replaying in my head,” Michel told Handelsblatt, adding if it were possible he would go back and fix it.

