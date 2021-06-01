Seven-year-old boy swims to shore for one hour to save drowning family

A seven-year-old boy in the US swam for one hour off the coast of Florida to reach the shore to save his drowning family, according to local media reports.

The family of three, including the father and the boy’s four-year-old sister, were out fishing off when the two children got into the water to swim but were caught in a strong current.



“The current was so strong that my sister--she usually hangs out at the back of the boat, and she let go so I let go of the boat and grabbed her and then I was stuck,” seven-year-old Chase was quoted as saying.



According to local ABC7 news, the father then jumped in to save his children as Chase began swimming to shore for help.

The daughter reportedly had on a lifejacket, but her brother did not.



“I told them I loved him because I wasn't sure what's going to happen,” the father Steven Poust told ABC7 news. “I tried to stick with her as long as I could--with both of them. I wore myself out, and she drifted away from me.”



It took Chase one hour to reach the shore after swimming then floating on his back to rest, ABC7 reported.



He then reportedly ran to a nearby home to get help and call the emergency rescue crews.



Florida Fish and Wildlife crews quickly found and rescued the father and daughter.

