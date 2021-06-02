Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home

A teenager saved her family dogs by shoving a bear off the fence of her home in California, a viral video posted by the girl’s mother showed.



Watch: A teenager saves her family dogs by shoving a bear off the fence of her home in #California.



More: https://t.co/0AYB1YlN0m pic.twitter.com/Cw0MfEwJzG — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 2, 2021



“My child Hailey Moriniconiconii just saved our dog with super human strength. For me one of the scariest moments in life,” Citlally Morinico captioned the video on Facebook.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The incident started when a mama bear and her baby cubs were walking across a fence then four dogs ran towards them while barking.

The bear is then seen in the video trying to reach for one of the dogs, but the 17-year-old ran and pushed the bear off the fence, grabbed the dog and they all hurried inside.

The teen later described the incident in a viral TikTok video saying what happened was “normal” because she lives in a mountain area. She also said her dogs always bark at other dogs so this time she went outside to make them stop.

@tempurashrimp Reply to @cynthiaromeroo #greenscreen STORY TIME ABOUT THE BEAR if u have questions I’ll answer in the comments :) ♬ original sound secks haver 😎

“And when I go over there to see what they’re barking at I’m, like, that’s a funny looking dog,” Hailey said in her video. “And by the time I get there, the bear is literally like taking up one of my dogs.”

She also said she pushed the bear hard enough to make it lose its balance but not to hurt it.



Hailey sustained an injury to her knee and sprained her finger, but the dogs were unharmed in the incident.



According to one local media report, the viral video has been viewed 40 million times across all social media platforms.

Read more:

Belgium recalls ambassador to South Korea after wife slaps shop employee

Seven-year-old boy swims to shore for one hour to save drowning family

Tarzan actor Joe Lara, wife Gwen killed in US plane crash