.
.
.
.
Language

Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman

Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested after a security camera video showed her beating up a 67-year-old woman outside of her home, according to US media reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The San Francisco Chronicle based in California reported that the driver, 21-year-old Itzel Ramirez, was arrested on Friday after the woman she
beat up called the police to report the assault.

The video showed the victim saying something to the driver, but no audio was recorded. Ramirez was then seen punching the woman multiple times before the victim picked up her keys and tried opening a door.



“Sheriff’s deputies said Ramirez admitted to assaulting the woman out of self-defense after the victim” reportedly used profane language with her, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

An Amazon spokeswoman was quoted as writing: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages,” adding that Ramirez will no longer be delivering packages for the company.

Read more:

Seven-year-old boy swims to shore for one hour to save drowning family

US police: 86-year-old sugar mill worker shoots, kills boss after firing

Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More