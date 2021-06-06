Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman

An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested after a security camera video showed her beating up a 67-year-old woman outside of her home, according to US media reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The San Francisco Chronicle based in California reported that the driver, 21-year-old Itzel Ramirez, was arrested on Friday after the woman she

beat up called the police to report the assault.



The video showed the victim saying something to the driver, but no audio was recorded. Ramirez was then seen punching the woman multiple times before the victim picked up her keys and tried opening a door.

SHOCKING VIDEO shows an Amazon Driver giving a 67 year old Castro Valley woman a beat down after words were exchanged. 21 year old woman arrested by Alco Sherrif…who says suspect claims self defense. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/umTVNityDi — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) June 4, 2021





“Sheriff’s deputies said Ramirez admitted to assaulting the woman out of self-defense after the victim” reportedly used profane language with her, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.



An Amazon spokeswoman was quoted as writing: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages,” adding that Ramirez will no longer be delivering packages for the company.

Advertisement

Read more:

Seven-year-old boy swims to shore for one hour to save drowning family

US police: 86-year-old sugar mill worker shoots, kills boss after firing

Video shows teen shoving bear off fence to save family dogs in California home