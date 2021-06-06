.
.
.
.
Language

Kuwait’s al-Musallam elected president of world body FINA

A file photo shows Husain Al-Musallam of Kuwait. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Husain al-Musallam of Kuwait. (Reuters)

Kuwait’s al-Musallam elected president of world body FINA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwaiti Husain al-Musallam was elected president of FINA at a general congress in Doha on Saturday, the aquatics world governing body said in a statement.

Al-Musallam stood unopposed and was previously first vice-president to Uruguayan Julio Maglione, who was elected in 2009 and becomes an honorary life president.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kuwaiti said he would take no payment for any of his work with FINA and planned to halve per diem payments for Bureau members.

South Africa’s Sam Ramsamy was appointed first vice-president.

Read more:

Lebanese amputee athlete breaks Guinness World Record

FIFA selects three UAE referees for Club World Cup

Chasing the money: FIFA’s quest for a biennial World Cup

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More