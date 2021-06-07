Five-year-old boy becomes Jordan’s youngest sign language teacher

Aws Oudah’s grew up with the spoken word, but to communicate with his grandparents with hearing impairment, the 5-year-old Jordanian child has learned to express himself using sign language.

Oudah now uses social media to serve a purpose close to his heart, spreading sign language among young Jordanians in his own style.



He initially picked up sign language from his father and later on decided to produce instructional videos he is posting on his YouTube channel.





“(I prepare these videos) to enable people to communicate with people with hearing impairments,” the young instructor said.



Ashraf Oudah, a father of three, proudly describes his son as a “young celebrity” and thinks the attention he receives from his fans and

sweetheart is his main source of motivation.



Ashraf Oudah, who is among Jordan’s decorated sign language interpreters, said his son’s determination to master both the spoken and sign languages reminds him of his childhood.



He believes that his son will have a bright future in the field of sign language interpretation because he is surrounded by relatives whom he can learn from and practice with.

